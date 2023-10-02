Is Elon Musk making USD 142,690 every minute? Know what he says

He is currently the world’s richest man with USD 248.7 billion in net worth.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd October 2023 7:40 am IST
I work all day, then go home & play work simulator: Musk
Elon Musk

New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday refuted reports that he makes USD 142,690 every minute, or USD 8,560,800 an hour, saying he is losing more money whenever Tesla stock nosedives.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Replying to a user, the X owner said such reports rely on “silly metrics”.

“It’s not a giant pile of cash. I really just own stock in the companies that I was instrumental in creating,” Musk posted.

MS Education Academy

He said that technically, he “loses” way more than “every time Tesla stock randomly drops”.

The report had claimed that Elon Musk’s net worth went up an average of about $2,378 per second during that three-year period.

“That’s $142,680 a minute, or $8,560,800 an hour. If he went to bed for eight hours, he’d wake up the next morning to find himself $68,486,400 richer,” the report had claimed.

Also Read
Apple’s iPhone 15 production in India triggers Indo-China social media battle

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO witnessed a staggering increase of USD 96.6 billion in his net worth from January to June 2023.

He is currently the world’s richest man with USD 248.7 billion in net worth.

Elon Musk currently has a 23 per cent stake in Tesla. A significant portion of his wealth, around two-thirds, is tied to Tesla’s success.

Musk made headlines in October, 2022, when he purchased Twitter for USD 44 billion.

Earlier this year, the billionaire became the first person to lose USD 200 billion in net worth in a period of 13 months.

According to a Bloomberg report, Musk saw his wealth drop to USD 137 billion following a recent drop in Tesla shares. The shares of his electric car company went down nearly 65 per cent.

Elon Musk saw his fortune peak in November 2021, hitting USD 340 billion, before a massive drop.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd October 2023 7:40 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button