Is everything OKAY? Mahira Khan’s latest pic leaves fans worried

Islamabad: Pakistan’s popular actress Mahira Khan has amassed a huge fan following across the globe and is among the highest-paid actresses in her country. She has remained in the news this year as she got married for the second time and started her new life with Salim Karim.

Mahira Khan’s new picture is going viral on social media platforms in which she can be seen walking using sticks. The actress actually attended a star-stunned party recently in which she can be seen holding a stick while posing for the camera. It seems that Mahira might have gotten hurt while shooting for any project but officially no one confirmed how she got hurt and fans are praying for her speedy recovery.

The picture was posted by Nina Kashif on her Instagram handle. She shared the bunch of pictures which she captioned, ”A Post Wedding Intimate Sundowner for the Newly Weds.” It seems the party was organised by Nina Kashif for her best friend Mahir Khan.

Check out the picture below.

On the professional front, Mahira Khan is rumoured to play a role in the Malayali film soon. She was last seen in Razia, a Pakistani TV miniseries. She will also be seen in ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’ along with Fawad Khan. It is a Netflix original project.