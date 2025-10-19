Is Hyderabad facing a cyclone threat? IMD issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for various districts in Telangana.

It has forecast a thunderstorm & lightning, squall, etc., till Wednesday, October 22.

Cyclone threat

Meanwhile, a weather enthusiast, known for accurate forecasting, predicted that there is a possibility of a cyclone threat to Hyderabad.

On his X handle, he wrote, “DEPRESSION / CYCLONE ALERT: OCT 23–26.

3 Possible Tracks .

Track 1: Towards Nellore~ Chennai → Rayalaseema → Bengaluru.

Track 2: Towards Ongole → Guntur → South Telangana → Hyderabad.

Track 3: System will Recurve in Bay of Bengal and move along the East Coast.”

However, it may be noted that IMD Hyderabad has not issued any cyclone alert.

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

The weather department has forecast rains in the city for the next three days, i.e., till October 21.

Meanwhile, another weather enthusiast, Telangana Weatherman, forecast, “scattered intense thunderstorms ahead in Khammam, Bhadradri – Kothagudem, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal during afternoon to overnight hours”.

“More rains ahead in Telangana tomorrow with isolated light to moderate rains also expected in Hyderabad too during afternoon to night”, he added.

In view of the expected weather conditions forecasted by IMD Hyderabad, the residents need to plan their travel accordingly.