Is Jackie Chan alive or dead?

Mumbai: Social media is going crazy over a rumour that has left Jackie Chan fans worried worldwide. Since yesterday, posts claiming that the legendary Chinese actor and martial arts icon has passed away have been spreading rapidly online.

A black-and-white photo of Jackie Chan carrying the text “Jackie Chan 1954–2026” has been widely shared, leading many users to believe that the actor has died.

However, the viral death reports are false. Jackie Chan is alive, and the posts circulating online are part of another death hoax involving the global star.

One post shared by a user named Abdul reportedly crossed 3.8 million views within just five hours, showing how quickly the rumour has travelled online.

Given Jackie Chan’s massive popularity across the world, the unverified posts quickly triggered concern among fans, with several users sharing the claims without checking their authenticity.

The actor, whose real name is Fang Shilong, is one of the most recognisable Chinese stars globally and has built a career that extends far beyond the Chinese film industry.

Jackie Chan’s latest public appearance

Jackie Chan was last seen in public in July 2026 in Singapore, where he made a surprise visit to Pei Chun Public School.

The actor reportedly surprised students and staff during the visit and even sang his song Hard to Say Goodbye.

He has faced death hoaxes before

This is not the first time Jackie Chan has become the subject of a fake death report.

Back in 2011, similar rumours claimed that the actor had died following a heart attack. The speculation spread widely on social media at the time, eventually prompting a response through his official Facebook page, which confirmed that Chan was “alive and well.”

The latest rumour appears to follow a similar pattern, with an edited or misleading image being circulated alongside an unverified death claim.

Jackie Chan’s massive global popularity

Jackie Chan has remained one of the biggest names in international cinema for decades. His unique combination of martial arts, action and comedy has earned him a huge fan following across Asia, Hollywood and several other parts of the world.

The actor is also known for his enormous wealth, with his net worth estimated at over 400 million USD in 2026.