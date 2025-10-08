Is Rashmika Mandanna really banned from Kannada film industry?

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna, fondly known as the Crush of India, is one of the most adored and successful actresses of her generation. Her journey from Kannada cinema to becoming a pan-India sensation has been nothing short of phenomenal. Starting her career with Kirik Party in 2016, Rashmika instantly won hearts with her charm and natural performance.

She later conquered Telugu cinema with back-to-back hits like Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, and the massive blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Her popularity only skyrocketed with Animal, where she starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor, marking one of Bollywood’s biggest hits in recent years.

With Pushpa 2 on the way and multiple big projects lined up, Rashmika’s craze continues to grow film by film, making her one of the most sought-after actresses across industries.

Rashmika Breaks Silence on Kannada ‘Ban’ Rumours

Despite starting her career in the Kannada industry, Rashmika has not done a Kannada film in recent years, which sparked rumours that she was “banned” from Sandalwood. Addressing the speculation in a recent interview with Good News Kannada, the actress smiled and clarified, “So far, I have not been banned. So, yeah.” She added that much of what people say about her personal and professional life is based on assumptions rather than truth.

Rashmika also spoke about the Kantara controversy, revealing that she hadn’t watched the film immediately but later saw it and personally messaged the team to appreciate their work. “They even replied with a ‘Thank you’ response,” she said, adding that not everything that happens behind the scenes is visible to the public. “We can’t always put a camera on our personal lives. What people say about a person’s life doesn’t matter. What they say about our professional life, we’ll consider and work on.”

Engagement with Vijay Deverakonda

Off-screen, Rashmika’s life is equally exciting. The actress recently made headlines after reports confirmed her engagement to long-time boyfriend and actor Vijay Deverakonda. While the couple has remained private about their relationship, Vijay’s team confirmed that the wedding is set for February 2026.

What’s Next for Rashmika

Up next, Rashmika will be seen in Thamma, a romantic horror comedy co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is part of the popular Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Sathyaraj in key roles.