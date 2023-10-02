Is Salman Khan unwell? Viral video sparks speculations

Mumbai: In the upcoming YRF film Tiger 3, Salman Khan will resume his role as RAW agent Tiger. The teaser for the movie, titled “Tiger Ka Message,” also had a fantastic reaction when it was released last week. While Salman’s return as Tiger is eagerly anticipated, the Bollywood star’s health is a growing source of concern. Fans were worried about Salman’s health after a video of him performing at a New Delhi event went viral on Sunday.

In the clip, Salman can be seen dancing on stage to his well-known song “Humka Peeni Hai” from the movie Dabangg. Fans, however, said that the actor appeared “tired” and “unfit”. Bhaijaan appeared to have gained a lot of weight, according to several people.

Lastest video of Salman khan dancing in a wedding function in New Delhi last night.

He looks so tired and unhealthy. He should take care of his health. pic.twitter.com/Tf2HycDweQ — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) October 1, 2023

One user wrote, “He should take proper care of his health.” Another one said, “Tiger 3 ke baad thoda break lekar health par dhyaan de… phir wapas aaye… Aise toh nahi chalega.”

“He has just recovered….he was off gym for months…..nice to see him dance and pick up…..hope he gets well properly…” another user wrote. “It’s indeed visible… he should definitely take some rest and only work on movies…doesn’t even look present at the dance floor.” read fourth comment.

Salman Khan from Tiger 3 (Twitter)

Speaking about Tiger 3, the film is the third instalment of the original spying franchise ‘Tiger’ from Yash Raj Films. The story is said to have been written by Aditya Chopra, while Maneesh Sharma is the film’s director. While watching Tiger and Zoya’s reunion on the big screen, fans also look forward to Pathaan’s appearance in the movie. It has been widely speculated that Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who made his espionage film debut earlier this year, will make an appearance in Tiger 3 in the same way that Tiger did in Pathaan. His cameo’s specifics are still a secret.

Tiger 3 will hit the screens on November 10.