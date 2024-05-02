Is Sara Ali Khan dating her ex-boyfriend? Photo goes viral

Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya are once again making headlines with their alleged relationship. The duo, who were rumored to have dated in the past, has sparked curiosity among fans after a recent vacation photo went viral on the internet.

Sara and Veer’s Viral Photo

In the picture, we see Sara Ali Khan enjoying her pizza while her friends strike poses for the camera. However, it’s Veer Pahariya’s presence that caught everyone’s attention. Lying on the ground, he posed stylishly, dressed in a beige sweatshirt, grey jeans, and a black sleeveless jacket. Sara looked adorable in a comfy ensemble, consisting of a white sweater, black track pants, and a shawl wrapped around her neck. The Reddit post suggests that the couple is currently vacationing in London with their friends.

This isn’t the first time Sara and Veer have been spotted together. Earlier this year, in March, Janhvi Kapoor shared pictures from the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

In those photos, Sara was seen dancing with Veer, fueling speculation about their relationship. Interestingly, Sara and Janhvi appeared together on Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee With Karan, where Karan teased them about dating two brothers.

Fans believed he was hinting at Veer and his brother Shikhar Pahariya, who are the maternal grandsons of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde. Janhvi is reportedly in a serious relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, further adding to the intrigue surrounding Sara and Veer.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, which premiered on Amazon Prime. Meanwhile, Veer Pahariya is gearing up for his Bollywood debut in Sky Force, alongside Akshay Kumar.