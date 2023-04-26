Is Sonakshi Sinha married? Arpita Khan drops hint

Mumbai: Bollywood has always been an outbreak of rumours and speculation, especially about celebrities’ personal lives. The latest gossip is about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s alleged relationship. The two were seen sharing screen time in the film ‘Double XL,’ and their chemistry was palpable.

For quite some time, their fans have speculated about their relationship, and the two have been spotted together on several occasions. The two have been giving off serious ‘couple’ vibes, from walking hand in hand at parties to attending public events together.

Arpita Khan, Sonakshi’s close friend, recently shared a post on her Instagram story calling Sonakshi “bhabhi.” The rumour mill went into overdrive, and fans began to speculate that the two had secretly married or engaged. However, Arpita later deleted the post, leaving fans to speculate about their relationship’s true status.

While Sonakshi and Zaheer have not made an official announcement about their relationship, their public appearances together, as well as Arpita’s post, have fueled the fire.

It remains to be seen whether Sonakshi and Zaheer will confirm their relationship anytime soon, but for the time being, their fans are eagerly awaiting more information on their rumoured romance.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha has an interesting slate of films coming up, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ and the much anticipated ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. She will also make her web series debut with ‘Dahaad’.