Is Swiggy overcharging customers? Here’s what company says

Swiggy, an Indian online food ordering and delivery platform, issued a clarification on Thursday following complaints from some users who alleged that the company was overcharging its customers.

Some customers took to their X (formerly Twitter) handle to share their experiences on the platform. They complained that the company was overcharging customers by rounding up to the nearest whole number.

Sharing a screenshot of the bill, one user wrote, “Instead of adding 9 paisa to round up to the whole rupee, Swiggy charges Rs 3.09 extra.”

And it's not Swiggy just stealing a few extra paisa per order.



Eg.

626.57+35.24+2.00+28.00-52.99+33.09 = 671.91



Instead of adding 9 paisa to round up to the whole rupee, @Swiggy charges Rs.3.09 extra instead.



Absolutely no justification for this. pic.twitter.com/JSgEq7yWUT — ؜ (@kingslyj) September 21, 2023

Deepak Shenoy, the founder of Capital Mind, expressed concern, stating, “Holy moly. This is actual fraud and I found that Swiggy is doing this even for me! Here’s my last order and it adds up to 255.60. But they charge 259? This stinks. It can’t be some random error, it seems to be on purpose to add rs. 3 extra. What’s going on?”

Later, he clarified, “Turns out it might just be a display error. Theres an extra rs 3 discount on every order. Platform fee of rs. 5 discounted to rs 2. But in the invoice it shows plat fee of rs 2 only which is the missing rs. 3. Confused as I don’t keep track of what discount I actually got when I ordered. Saw the invoice and added things up. Isn’t malicious, so no fraud.”

Following these complaints, Swiggy issued a clarification, stating, “Some users may note incorrect discount amounts in their order history page. However, users have actually paid as per the prescribed discount amount during the checkout. Customers have paid the correct amount. This discrepancy in order history and actual paid value is due to a tech bug which our teams have fixed. Now back to ordering your favourite food!”

However, even after issuing the clarification, users remain unsatisfied, with some calling for the uninstallation of the app.