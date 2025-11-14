Mumbai: Salman Khan enjoys a massive and devoted fan following, and part of his appeal lies in his deeply spiritual outlook. He frequently speaks about gratitude and also recently said, “Waqt kaisa bhi ho, Allah ka shukr ada karna chahiye,” reminding fans to always thank God no matter what.

Raised in a family that celebrates Hinduism, Islam, and Christianity, Salman often emphasizes unity and respect across faiths, noting, “God is one … the route we take to connect with Him is different, par manzil toh ek hai.”

Recently, during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman made a powerful statement while responding to director Abhinav Kashyap’s remarks. He said, “Mujhe ghutno pe leke aana chahte ho? Main toh roz subah ghutno pe jaata hoon, lekin sirf upar waale ke liye.”

Soon after this episode aired, a video began circulating on Instagram showing a man offering Namaz. Many users claimed that the person in the clip was Salman Khan himself. The video went insanely viral, crossing 1.8 lakh likes and triggering thousands of comments.

Fact Check: Is the person in the viral video really Salman Khan?

After reviewing the footage and researching past uploads, Siasat.com found that the man in the video is not Salman Khan. The same clip had gone viral a few years ago as well, and even then, no credible source confirmed that the individual was the actor. There is no authenticity or verified link tying the video to Salman Khan.

For clarity, here is an actual verified photo of Salman Khan offering Namaz with his family members, a completely different and genuine image.

Image Source: Facebook

On the professional front, Salman was last seen in Sikander. His next big project is Battle Of Galwan, co-starring Chitrangda Singh, Ankur Bhatia, Abhilash Chaudhary, and others. The film is slated for a 2026 release, with the exact date yet to be announced.