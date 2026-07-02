Is this Bilal Abbas Khan’s new Pakistani drama? [Video]

A video circulating widely on Instagram has sparked excitement among fans, with many believing it to be a glimpse of Bilal's upcoming drama

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Pakistani actor Bilal Abbas Khan in a beige t-shirt, promoting a new series.
Bilal Abbas Khan (Instagram)

Islamabad: Ever since Meri Zindagi Hai Tu concluded in March this year, fans have been eagerly waiting for an announcement about Pakistani actor Bilal Abbas Khan’s next project. After taking a break from work and performing Haj, the actor has largely stayed away from the spotlight, leaving admirers curious about when they will see him on screen again.

Now, a video circulating widely on Instagram has sparked excitement among fans, with many believing it to be a glimpse of Bilal’s upcoming drama.

The visual has led many social media users to assume that the actor has quietly begun work on a new television series.

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However, that’s not the case and here’s the truth.

Viral clip is from Bilal’s 2017 project

After looking into the video, it turns out that the footage is actually from Tum Na Miley, one of Bilal Abbas Khan’s earlier projects.

The telefilm has recently been uploaded on APlus Digital’s YouTube channel, which is why clips from it have started resurfacing across social media, creating confusion among fans.

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Directed by Zulfiqar Haider, Tum Na Miley was originally released in 2017 as a special television project on A-Plus Entertainment. It aired as a multi-part Eid Special Telefilm under A-Plus TV’s anthology series Yeh Ishq Hai and consists of just three episodes.

Fans will have to wait a little longer

While the resurfaced clips have reignited excitement around Bilal Abbas Khan, they do not signal the announcement of a new drama.

For now, fans will have to wait a little longer before the actor returns to television with a fresh story. There has been no official update regarding his next project.

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About Bilal Abbas Khan

Bilal Abbas Khan is regarded as one of Pakistan’s most accomplished television actors, known for his versatility and powerful performances. Since making his acting debut in 2016, he has delivered several acclaimed dramas, including Cheekh, Pyar Ke Sadqay, Ishq Murshid, Abdullahpur Ka Devdas, and most recently Meri Zindagi Hai Tu.

With his selective approach to scripts and ability to portray diverse characters, Bilal has built a loyal fan following across Pakistan and internationally, making every update about his next project a major talking point among drama enthusiasts.

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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