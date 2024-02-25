Is tomorrow a Shab-e-Barat holiday for schools in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad: Ahead of Shab-e-Barat, the Telangana government has declared a holiday, however, there is confusion about whether schools in Hyderabad will remain closed on Monday.

This confusion arose because some city schools announced a holiday on the day following Shab-e-Meraj at the last minute.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a parent from a school in Attapur, Hyderabad, mentioned that the holiday for Shab-e-Meraj was declared late at night when everyone was busy in prayers.

Shab-e-Barat holiday is optional for schools in Hyderabad.

While the state government marked Shab-e-Barat as a holiday on February 26 in its calendar, it is categorized as an optional holiday, not a general one.

Similarly, for schools in Hyderabad, the holiday is optional, and the decision rests with the educational institutions’ management.

Shab-e-Barat

Shab-e-Barat, also known as the “night of forgiveness,” is observed across South Asia, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Central Asia (Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Kyrgyzstan).

In the evening, many people visit the graves of their loved ones, and some observe fasting on Shab-e-Barat.

It remains to be seen whether schools in Hyderabad that declared a holiday at the last minute for Shab-e-Meraj will adopt the same practice for Shab-e-Barat or announce the decision well in advance.