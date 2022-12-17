ISB Hyderabad has made India proud: Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad: Former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday attended the valedictory function of the 20 years of foundation of the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad as the chief guest.



Speaking about his vision for the country, Naidu said that Indians will be wealth creators and employment providers globally by 2047.



Calling upon the students of the ISB to become job providers rather than job-seekers by setting up start-ups, Naidu remarked that the young brigade will play a major role in bolstering the country’s growth by introducing new technology in making digital India in the next 25 years.



While addressing the gathering, Naidu recalled the issues faced by him while establishing ISB legally when he was chief minister. “However, setting it up after all the hassle, ISB has been producing the best business brains, who have made the state and the country proud,” added Chandrababu.

Naidu emphasised that Indians are wealth creators globally and things are happening positively in the world only because of the country’s business-minded youth.



“Around 30 per cent of the total number of Indians, who migrated to various countries for either employment or as entrepreneurs are from Telugu states and have the highest per capita income.,” the leader remarked.

Also Read Chandrababu Naidu gets Centre’s invite for crucial meet

“I have created a new city, Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh on the lines of Madhapur, Gachibowli, and Cyberabad. I had tried to bring a number of companies to Hyderabad and likewise to Andhra Pradesh. It will take time. I hope I will do it in the near future,” he added.

Chandrababu also made a PowerPoint presentation titled, ‘Hyderabad the future knowledge hub of the world’.

Naidu while recalling the Microsoft campus set up in Hyderabad, said that Indians are inherently strong in mathematics and the British left English. He said that these two as strengthening pillars which made a deadly combination of Information Technology and further said that he conveyed the same to Bill Gates to convince him to set up a Microsoft campus in Hyderabad.

Naidu elaborated on the development of infrastructure and knowledge economy in Hyderabad over the past 25 years, in different fields of IT, biotechnology, Genome Valley and pharma adding that even at the recent G-20 preparatory meeting, he had stressed the need to encourage technology.



Naidu concluded that wealth creation is inevitable and that business people and youngsters should help bridge inequalities. “You have to work on this. Otherwise, the wealth will be in the hands of a few people which is not good for society”, claimed Naidu.

Earlier, Naidu went to the tree that he had planted on the ISB campus in 2011. He recalled how planted the sapling and wished that the ISB grew similarly.

A trip down memory lane! #TDP chief #ChandrababuNaidu participated as the Chief Guest at the 20th Anniversary Celebration of ISB, visited the Cheesewood sapling he had planted in 2011. Naidu recalled his efforts in bringing the top B-school to #Hyderabad during his tenure as CM. pic.twitter.com/lq7ifO9UAe — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) December 16, 2022

The founder dean of ISB recounted the many generosities Naidu showered on the B-school in its initial years.



Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB and Board members Srini Raju, G V Prasad as well as former Dean Ajit Rangnekar were present on the occasion.

The first passed-out batch of the ISB who are now either employed in India or abroad while some turned into entrepreneurs, too were present at the meeting.