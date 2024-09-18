ISB launches new management programme for fresh graduates

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) has introduced the PGP YL, a 20-month postgraduate program in management for young leaders. This full-time, MBA-equivalent residential program is designed for high-potential individuals with up to two years of work experience.

Beginning in mid-2025, the PGP YL will feature a curriculum that combines foundational business principles with advanced technology, data analytics, and global perspectives. The program aims to develop students into innovative problem solvers, addressing the evolving business landscape and technological advancements.

Applicants must submit valid GMAT, GRE, or CAT scores, along with details of their educational background and work experience.

The fee for the 2025-27 academic year is Rs 21,65,000 plus GST, with an additional accommodation fee of Rs. 3,95,000. Scholarships, including merit-based awards covering up to 100 percent of tuition, will be available to 40-50 percent of the class.