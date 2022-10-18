ISB tops Financial Times’ list of best business schools in India

Hyderabad: Indian School of Business (ISB) was ranked as the best institute in the country and 44th globally on the list of best executive MBA programs, rated by global media firms. It was mentioned in the top 100 Financial Times (FT) Executive MBA 2022 ranking. ISB was ranked higher in the number of ranking this year when compared to last year, said the school alumni.

It had performed particularly well worldwide in the number of key metrics which include 53 research ranks, 28 best career progressions, 20 pay ranks, 16 international course experience ranks and 9 ranks in environmental, social and governance.

After ISB, the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) was the only institution from India to make the FT list at the 86th position globally.

Kellogg/HKUST appeared at the top of the list and the next four schools were Tsinghua University, Insead in China, United Arab Emirates, and HEC Paris in France and Qatar.

Professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean of Academic Programmes, ISB, said, “It is gratifying to witness how ISB has excelled in the various ranking parameters of FT. ISB’s PGPMAX is a much sought-after programme for senior executives, who are keen to reach new heights in their professional pursuits and in the process provide new ideas and thinking in their organisations. ISB will continue to provide greater value to its students and empower them to stay ahead of the curve.”

An alumna of PGPMAX class of 2019, Poornima Bushpala, said, “The student journey was beyond classroom and academics, the opportunity to participate in global competitions and networking with rich peer and alumni groups across the world significantly added to my success. The overall experience has helped me become a more confident and resilient person. Importantly, the experience prepared me to take on challenges.”

The FT Executive MBA ranking is a comprehensive ranking of executive MBA courses around the world. ISB’s PGPMAX is a 15-month global executive MBA level programmed for senior-level employees with a minimum of 10 years of work experience.