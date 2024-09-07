Isha Foundation’s doctor arrested for sexual assault of 12 girls

Coimbatore: A doctor working with Jaggi Vasudev alias Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation was arrested by the Perur All-Women Police (AWPS) in Coimbatore on Friday, September 6, for sexually assaulting 12 school students during a medical camp held at a government school in Tamil Nadu’s Thondamuthur region.

The arrested doctor is identified as S Saravanamoorthy, 33, a native of Thiruppattur district. He allegedly sexually assaulted 12 school students, belonging between Class 6 and 10 during one of the ‘Action for Rural Rejuvenation’ free medical camps, run by Isha Foundation.

The alleged assault came to light on September 4 during a meeting between students and education officers where they reported inappropriate touches by the accused doctor.

The school management immediately reported the issue to the Child Welfare Commission(CWC), who followed up with the complaint and informed the police.

Police visited the school and privately recorded the statements from each victim. After investigations, the doctor was arrested and a case was registered under the POCSO Act. He was produced before the POCSO court and sent to Coimbatore central prison for judicial remand.

The revelations of the sexual assault are part of a broader investigation into sexual harassment at educational institutions. This follows the recent arrests of four staff members from Government Arts and Science College, Valparai, for sexually harassing students.

In response, Tamil Nadu’s newly appointed chief secretary N Muruganandam has directed education officers to hold meetings with students across the state.

