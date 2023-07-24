Ishaan Khatter spotted with ‘mystery girl’, who is she?

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s young star, Ishaan Khatter, was recently spotted riding a bike with a mysterious friend, piqueing the interest of fans and the media. The two were photographed by paparazzi while wearing casual yet fashionable attire and masks over their faces with helmets.

We all know about his previous romance with Ananya Panday, which ended in a breakup.

But now it looks like Ishaan and Ananya both appear to have moved on from their previous relationships.

Ishaan’s recent bike trip with an unknown girl has opened a new chapter in his love life, while Ananya’s photos with Aditya Roy Kapur are already winning over hearts.

Let’s take a look back at Ishaan and Ananya’s Alleged relationship

Ishaan and Ananya were frequently photographed together on various occasions and outings, sparking rumors about their relationship status. Ananya’s close relationships with Ishaan’s family, particularly Mira and Shahid Kapoor, added fuels to the fire.

However, it looks like things did not go well for Ishaan and Ananya. This relationship, however, abruptly ended in a breakup. Many reasons have circulated about their breakup in the past, but according to certain reports, Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda’s rumored relationship was possibly one of the reasons for their split.

On a Koffee with Karan episode, Ananya admitted going on a “friendly date” with Vijay while still in a relationship, which sparked speculation and rumors. When Ishaan was asked about it on the same program, he gracefully addressed the problem, noting that Karan Johar had delved too deeply into Ananya’s personal life. Fans applauded him for his brave response, which also highlighted his respect for people’s privacy.