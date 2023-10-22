Islam Makhachev refuses to celebrate victory, supports Palestine

Amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Hamas militant group, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has refused to celebrate his victory in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Makhachev achieved a knockout victory over his Australian rival Alex Volkanovski in their fight in the UFC 294 martial arts tournament in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 21.

Carrying a Palestinian flag after his victory, he said, “I’m not celebrating the win today because of the crazy things that are happening around the world. Palestine, we stand with you! Stop this! Stop this!”

Islam Makhachev says ''Palestine with are with you, our Duas'' pic.twitter.com/i891oZKgKc — TruRed (@TruRedTV) October 21, 2023

@rttv_sport pic.twitter.com/zrv5Q1g0pT — Кореш (@korefankorefan) October 21, 2023

Israel-Hamas war

The war began on Saturday, October 7, after Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, sending fighters, firing 5,000 rockets, and taking captives, including women, children, and the elderly prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of “a long and difficult war.“

Israel’s retaliatory strikes have triggered a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, causing severe water and food shortages, causing significant concern for the region’s impoverished residents.

More than 4,600 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip and over 1,400 in Israel.