Islamabad HC orders transfer of Imran Khan to high-security Adiala prison

Special court, established under the Official Secrets Act, on September 13 extended the judicial remand of Khan till September 26 in the cipher case.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th September 2023 2:10 pm IST
Pak's Imran Khan urges judiciary to take stand against victimisation of party members
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Islamabad: A top Pakistani court on Monday ordered authorities to shift former prime minister Imran Khan from the Attock jail in Punjab province to high-security Adiala prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, his party said.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

In August, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petitioned the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to transfer the deposed party chief to Adiala prison where A-class facilities are available, keeping in view Khan’s affluent family background, social and political status.

The IHC issued the order while hearing the case, the party said.

MS Education Academy

“IHC Chief Justice has ordered moving PTI chairman Imran Khan from Attock Prison to Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi,” it said.

Also Read
Imran Khan charged under ‘criminal conspiracy’ for ‘masterminding’ May 9 violence

Khan, 70, has been kept in the Attock Jail since August 5 after his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case. His sentence was suspended by the IHC on August 29, but he continues to remain in Attock prison in the cipher (secret diplomatic cable) leakage case.

A special court, established under the Official Secrets Act, on September 13 extended the judicial remand of Khan till September 26 in the cipher case.

The Islamabad trial court which had sentenced Khan to three years in jail had directed the authorities to lodge him at Adiala prison. However, after his arrest, he was shifted to Attock jail.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th September 2023 2:10 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button