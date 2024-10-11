Islamic jihad network head killed in Nur Shams: IDF

Another Palestinian militant was also killed in the attack, the IDF said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Jerusalem: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced early Friday, October 11 that Muhammad Abdullah, head of the Islamic Jihad’s network in Nur Shams was killed following an Israeli airstrike on the area of Tulkarm in the West Bank.

Abdullah was the successor of Muhammad Jabber, head of the Islamic Jihad’s network in Tulkarm who was killed by Israel on August 29, said the statement.

The IDF held Abdullah responsible for organising attacks in the area and being involved in numerous attacks in recent months, saying that he was also active in deploying explosives against IDF soldiers operating in Tulkarm.

The militants were found with M-16 rifles, vests, and the vehicle they operated, which were confiscated by IDF soldiers.

