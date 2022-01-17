Israel approves $100 mn plan to support airlines

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 17th January 2022 1:51 pm IST
Israel approves $100 mn plan to support airlines
Representative Image

Jerusalem: Israel’s three major airlines will receive $100 million from the government to deal with the Omicron crisis, the country’s Finance and Transport Ministries said in a joint statement.

Under the plan, the Israeli government will offer El Al, Israir and Arkia airlines convertible bonds, which can be exchanged into shares, for three years without interest, at a total of $85 million, reports Xinhua news agency.

The government will also fund in advance for 20 years excess fuel and maintenance expenses related to the air defense systems installed on the planes, at a total of $15 million for all three airlines.

MS Education Academy

Israel has witnessed a surge of COVID-9 cases caused by the outbreak of the Omicron variant.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button