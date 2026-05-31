Israel captures Lebanon’s Beaufort Castle in its deepest incursion in 26 years

Beirut: Israeli troops have captured a strategic mountain topped with a Crusader-built castle in southern Lebanon in their deepest incursion into the country in more than a quarter century, the military said Sunday, May 31.

The capture of Beaufort Castle near the city of Nabatiyeh came after days of intense fighting and airstrikes in nearby villages, where Israeli troops fought Hezbollah members in the rugged area.

It marks a major gain for Israel in the latest Israel-Hezbollah war, which began in early March. Israel and Lebanon have been at war since Israel was created in 1948, and are currently holding direct talks in Washington.

The Israeli push came despite a nominal ceasefire that has been in place since April 17 and just days before the next round of talks is set to be held at the State Department on June 2 and 3.

The Israeli army’s Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted a photograph on X showing Israeli troops walking outside the castle, and Defence Minister Israel Katz wrote on X that they had raised an Israeli flag over the castle.

44 שנים אחרי קרב הגבורה על הבופור, וביום האזכרה לחללי מלחמת שלום הגליל ובהם חיילי גולני שנפלו בקרב על הבופור – לוחמי צה"ל ובראשם חטיבת גולני, שבו אל פסגת הבופור והניפו עליה מחדש את דגל ישראל ואת דגל גולני.



בהנחיית ראש הממשלה נתניהו ובהנחייתי, צה"ל הרחיב את התמרון בלבנון, חצה את… pic.twitter.com/NjtlYSZqu4 — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) May 31, 2026

“Between the promises of slogans and the reality of the field.. here is the certain news. Our soldiers are writing, with their stand at Shaqif Castle, a new chapter of dignity,” Adraee wrote.

Israeli soldiers walking through Beaufort Castle

Previously captured in 1982, until it withrew in 2000

Israeli troops previously captured the castle in 1982 and held it until they withdrew from Lebanon in 2000.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it launched an operation a few days ago in the Beaufort Ridge and the Suluki valley further south to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure and remove “direct threats to Israeli civilians”.

The statement said the army is ready “to expand the operation if needed”.

Israel’s recent expansion

In recent days, Israel has expanded the scope of its operations in Lebanon, sending troops across the Litani River, which previously served as a de facto boundary, and demanding that residents leave much of southern Lebanon.

Israel has designated the area from the Litani up to the Zahrani River a combat zone. Some residents have already left the area due to the intense strikes in recent days, but people remain in many of the area’s towns.

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Israeli troops have been advancing for days in villages close to Beaufort castle after crossing the Litani River, which the Israeli military previously used as a de facto boundary.

They are now about 5 km from the city of Nabatiyeh, a major centre in southern Lebanon, and have called on all its residents to leave, as well as the residents of the coastal city of Tyre, the country’s fourth largest city, and its surroundings.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah or the Lebanese government on the Israeli push.

Hezbollah continues to frustrate Israel with attacks on troops

Hezbollah overnight claimed two attacks targeting Israeli troops and a Merkava tank in the southwestern town of Bayada near the border. In recent days, the group has said it has clashed with Israeli troops in several towns just north of the river near Nabatiyeh and the strategic castle.

Hezbollah, in recent weeks, has frustrated Israel with attacks on troops and northern towns using hard-to-detect fibre optic drones.

The latest Israel-Hezbollah war began on March 2, when Hezbollah fired rockets into northern Israel two days after the US and Israel attacked its main backer, Iran.

Israel has since launched a ground invasion, capturing dozens of Lebanese villages and towns close to the border.

It has left 3,350 people dead in Lebanon and over 1 million people displaced.

According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s office, at least 25 Israeli soldiers and a defence contractor have been killed in or near southern Lebanon and two civilians have been killed in northern Israel, the vast majority by drones.