Israel carries out airstrikes on military facilities in Gaza strip

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 21st April 2022 6:59 am IST
Yemen officials: Saudi airstrike kills 12 troops by mistake
Representative Image

Gaza: The Israeli Air Force has struck several military facilities of the Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the site.

“The Israeli Air Force has carried out airstrikes on facilities of the Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip this night,” the correspondent said.

A spokesperson for the Hamas Islamist movement, which is controlling the Gaza Strip, told Sputnik that these airstrikes would boost the Palestinian people’s determination to continue the struggle against the Israeli occupation.

MS Education Academy

In recent days, serious riots have taken place on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button