Israel carries out airstrikes on military facilities in Gaza strip

Gaza: The Israeli Air Force has struck several military facilities of the Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the site.

A spokesperson for the Hamas Islamist movement, which is controlling the Gaza Strip, told Sputnik that these airstrikes would boost the Palestinian people’s determination to continue the struggle against the Israeli occupation.

In recent days, serious riots have taken place on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.