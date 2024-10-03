Israel censors media coverage of Iranian missile attacks: Report

Israel has implemented strict censorship on media coverage related to the recent Iranian missile attacks which targeted various sites within its territory, the Middle East Eye reported on Wednesday, October 2.

This censorship happened shortly after Iran launched a missile barrage including about 180 ballistic missiles at Israel escalating the level of hostility between the two countries. The attacks were purportedly a retaliation to recent military operations against Iranian-affiliated resistance factions and the assassination of the founder of the Hezbollah group, Hassan Nasrallah.

According to the reports, Israel closed off several military zones and prohibited the publication of information detailing where the missiles struck, complicating efforts to assess the full extent of the damage caused by the Iranian strikes.

On Tuesday, October 1 evening, Iran launched high-speed missile barrages at Israeli entity’s military and intelligence and spying bases, sending almost 10 million settlers into bomb shelters, as reported by Press TV.

Video footage has shown many Iranian missiles successfully hitting their intended targets in Israel. Iranian officials stated that they achieved 90 per cent accuracy that struck sites in Israel.

However, preliminary reports given by Israeli officials indicated that though there were reports of minor damages to military installations including the Nevatim air base near the southern town of Beersheba where F-35 fighter jets are stationed, the government has refrained from disclosing detailed information about the attacks.

Earlier in 2023, Israeli authorities barred hundreds of articles from publication, marking a record for media censorship in the country. The Israeli government often justifies such measures as necessary precautions for national security and to prevent public panic.

As tensions escalate, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that Iran will face consequences for its actions. Speaking at the UN, the Iranian official stated that the attack was a legal-rational and legitimate response to the terrorist attacks of the occupational regime, which involved the targeting of Iranian nationals and interests and infringing on the national sovereignty of Iran.”