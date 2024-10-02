The nations supporting Iran, Israel in the ongoing war

With regional tension escalating into a war-like standoff between Iran and Israel, here’s a look at the nations that support the warring nations.

While Israel’s traditional ally United States of America said it is ‘fully supportive’ of Israel, many leading European countries including The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, etc have openly stood by the nation headed by Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel, which has been occupying the Palestinian lands, and parts of Syria, has crossed its borders with Lebanon in recent days. Iran, a key international player in the region, has denounced the invasion from the side of Israel over Lebanon and launched airstrike over Israeli lands on October 1.

Iran has been receiving attacks allegedly from Israel in recent times, with many acts from the Jewish nation hurting Iran’s sentiments as a nation.

Iran, while being embargoed by the USA, the UK, and many other top European countries, has been backed by China and Russia. They, being direct rivals of the US and Europe, have been vocally supporting Iran’s fight against Israel.

In the ongoing conflict, Lebanon Prime Minister Najib Mikati has said that his country is ready to implement UN Resolution 1701 to ease tensions on its southern border with Israel.

Mikati, speaking after meeting Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, said on Monday that Lebanon was willing to deploy its army south of the Litani river in coordination with UN peacekeepers, Xinhua news agency reported.

The announcement comes in response to international calls for a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, he added.