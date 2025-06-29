Israel claims senior Hamas commander killed in Gaza airstrike

Hamas has not responded to the claim.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 29th June 2025 1:13 pm IST
The image of a Hamas co-founder Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa
Hamas co-founder Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa

Gaza Strip: The Israeli military has said that a senior Hamas commander was killed in an airstrike in Gaza City, describing him as a key figure in the group’s operations and its planning of the October 7 attack on southern Israel.

In a statement on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) identified the individual as Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa and said the strike was carried out on Friday evening in the Sabra neighbourhood, in coordination with the Shin Bet domestic security agency.

According to the IDF, Al-Issa was a founding member of Hamas’ military wing and played a major role in the October 7 assault, in which militants killed around 1,200 people and took more than 200 hostages.

MS Creative School

He was also alleged to have overseen aerial and naval operations and efforts to restore Hamas’ infrastructure during the ongoing conflict. The military further stated that he previously headed the group’s training command and sat on its general security council.

Al-Issa had previously led Hamas’s training headquarters and served on its general security council. The military described him as one of the last remaining senior Hamas operatives in the Gaza Strip, reported Xinhua news agency.

Hamas has not responded to the claim.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Separately, the Israeli army reportedly struck areas in the central Gaza Strip, including the village of Al-Masdar, and east of Jabalia in the north, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, cited by Xinhua.

Source: With inputs from IANS

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 29th June 2025 1:13 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button