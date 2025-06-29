Israel claims senior Hamas commander killed in Gaza airstrike

Gaza Strip: The Israeli military has said that a senior Hamas commander was killed in an airstrike in Gaza City, describing him as a key figure in the group’s operations and its planning of the October 7 attack on southern Israel.

In a statement on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) identified the individual as Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa and said the strike was carried out on Friday evening in the Sabra neighbourhood, in coordination with the Shin Bet domestic security agency.

According to the IDF, Al-Issa was a founding member of Hamas’ military wing and played a major role in the October 7 assault, in which militants killed around 1,200 people and took more than 200 hostages.

🔴 ELIMINATED: eliminated Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa—one of the founders of Hamas’ military wing.



Issa led Hamas’ force build-up, training, and planned the October 7 massacre. As Head of Combat Support, he advanced aerial & naval attacks against Israelis.



The IDF & ISA will… pic.twitter.com/pzf7DgQc19 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 28, 2025

He was also alleged to have overseen aerial and naval operations and efforts to restore Hamas’ infrastructure during the ongoing conflict. The military further stated that he previously headed the group’s training command and sat on its general security council.

Hamas has not responded to the claim.

Separately, the Israeli army reportedly struck areas in the central Gaza Strip, including the village of Al-Masdar, and east of Jabalia in the north, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, cited by Xinhua.