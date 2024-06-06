Israeli court approves 35-day ban on Al Jazeera operations

An Israeli court has reduced the ban imposed by the government on Qatari television Al Jazeera’s operations in Israel to a period of 35 days instead of 45 requested by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi.

Thus, the ban will end on Sunday, June 9.

Tel Aviv District Court Judge Shai Yaniv on Wednesday, June 5, ruled that clear evidence supports the long-term connection between Hamas and Al Jazeera, indicating Hamas’ progress through the channel, Reuters reported.

“Freedom of expression is of particular importance in times of war. However, when there is significant damage to the security of the state, the latter comes first,” Yaniv said.

On May 5, Al Jazeera channel was temporarily shut down from broadcasting in Israel due to an emergency law that permits temporary restrictions on foreign outlets violating national security during the war on Hamas in Gaza Strip.

It has been accused of inciting hostilities against Israel, but Al Jazeera has dismissed the allegations as a “dangerous and ridiculous lie” that risks its journalists.

The decision was widely condemned by international organisations as an assault on freedom of media and expression.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have been waging a devastating war on Gaza Strip, leaving more than 36,586 deaths and 83,074 injured, causing massive infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.