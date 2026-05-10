Israel deports two Gaza flotilla activists after detention

Thiago and Saif were abducted by Israeli forces from the aid flotilla on April 30 and held in Israel.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th May 2026 12:58 pm IST|   Updated: 10th May 2026 1:41 pm IST
Young men with keffiyeh scarves smiling and using a smartphone indoors.
Activists Saif Abu Keshek (right) and Thiago Avila. Photo: AP

Israel on Sunday, May 10, deported two activists from the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) following their prolonged detention by Israeli authorities.

Those deported were Brazilian Thiago de Avila and Saif Abukeshek, a Spanish national of Palestinian origin, who had been on hunger strike since their detention.

In a statement posted on X, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said both were released and deported “after their investigation was completed”. Their detention had earlier been extended twice by Israeli courts.

Subhan Bakery

In a video shared on X, Abu Keshek said he had arrived in Athens, Greece, and thanked his legal team.

“I want to thank everyone who mobilised, our legal team Adalah, my family, my wife and children, my colleagues in the movement,” he said.

Their detention had previously been extended twice by Israeli courts.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The flotilla was intercepted on April 30 near the Greek island of Crete, around 600 nautical miles from the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The first vessels in the flotilla departed from Barcelona on April 12, while the main convoy sailed from Sicily on April 26 in an effort to challenge Israel’s long-standing blockade on Gaza.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th May 2026 12:58 pm IST|   Updated: 10th May 2026 1:41 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button