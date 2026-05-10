Israel deports two Gaza flotilla activists after detention

Israel on Sunday, May 10, deported two activists from the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) following their prolonged detention by Israeli authorities.

Those deported were Brazilian Thiago de Avila and Saif Abukeshek, a Spanish national of Palestinian origin, who had been on hunger strike since their detention.

In a statement posted on X, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said both were released and deported “after their investigation was completed”. Their detention had earlier been extended twice by Israeli courts.

After their investigation was completed, the two professional provocateurs, Saif Abu Keshek and Thiago Ávila, from the provocation flotilla, were deported today from Israel. Israel will not allow any breach of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza. — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 10, 2026

In a video shared on X, Abu Keshek said he had arrived in Athens, Greece, and thanked his legal team.

“I want to thank everyone who mobilised, our legal team Adalah, my family, my wife and children, my colleagues in the movement,” he said.

Saif has been released from israeli captivity and after 6 brutal days, his message is clear – we must continue to mobilize!



Still, thousands of Palestinian prisoners are being held hostage in israeli dungeons, subjected to inhumane conditions. We are one small step closer to a… pic.twitter.com/BN1OkxXaI4 — Global Sumud Flotilla (@gbsumudflotilla) May 10, 2026

Their detention had previously been extended twice by Israeli courts.

The flotilla was intercepted on April 30 near the Greek island of Crete, around 600 nautical miles from the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The first vessels in the flotilla departed from Barcelona on April 12, while the main convoy sailed from Sicily on April 26 in an effort to challenge Israel’s long-standing blockade on Gaza.