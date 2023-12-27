Israel Embassy blast- security beefed up in Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 27th December 2023 3:06 pm IST
New Delhi: Security officials with the Forensic and K9 unit near the Israel Embassy during an investigation after a reported low intensity blast nearby, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. The Delhi Police has intensified its probe into a low intensity blast that occurred near the Israel Embassy here and sources said two youths were caught on camera walking on the road close to the spot shortly before the explosion. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: NSG Commandos with the forensic officials during an investigation near the Israeli embassy after a reported low intensity blast nearby, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. The Delhi Police has intensified its probe into a low intensity blast that occurred near the Israel Embassy here and sources said two youths were caught on camera walking on the road close to the spot shortly before the explosion. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_27_2023_000071B)
New Delhi: NSG Commandos with Police personnel and others during an investigation near the Israel Embassy after a reported low intensity blast nearby, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. The Delhi Police has intensified its probe into a low intensity blast that occurred near the Israel Embassy here and sources said two youths were caught on camera walking on the road close to the spot shortly before the explosion. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_27_2023_000072B)
New Delhi: NSG Commandos during an investigation near the Israel Embassy after a reported low intensity blast nearby, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. The Delhi Police has intensified its probe into a low intensity blast that occurred near the Israel Embassy here and sources said two youths were caught on camera walking on the road close to the spot shortly before the explosion. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_27_2023_000073B)

Subhan Bakery Instagram
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 27th December 2023 3:06 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button