Israel expresses frustration over US handling of talks with Hamas: Report

In the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, Israeli officials have reportedly voiced frustration over the handling of a ceasefire deal proposal negotiated by Egypt and Qatar.

According to reports, Israeli officials informed Axios that the US government had prior knowledge of the ceasefire deal proposal but did not inform Israel before Hamas publicly announced its acceptance of the agreement.

The publication suggested that the Israeli side was surprised to see that Hamas’s response to the cease-fire deal included “many new elements” that were not included in an earlier proposal that Israel had approved and that had been given to Hamas 10 days prior by the US, Egypt, and Qatar.

“It looked like a whole new proposal,” Axios quoted an Israeli official.

The US response to the Israeli claims that “American diplomats have been engaged with its counterparts to deal with agreement between two sides. There have been no surprises.”