Israel imposes double isolation on 400 Palestinian prisoners

The Palestinian Prisoners Club on Sunday announced that the Israeli occupation authorities are imposing double isolation on more than 400 prisoners in their rooms. The club further pointed to the harsh conditions of prisoner Zakaria Al-Zubaidi, who is detained in Ramon Prison.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club said in a statement that the occupation prisons administration continues to impose double isolation on more than 400 prisoners since 11 days.

The club stated that the isolated prisoners belong to the Islamic Jihad movement, and are distributed among various prisons, where their rooms were closed, and they were prevented from going out to al-Fura (the prison yard).

For her part, the media coordinator of the club, Amani Farahna, told Anadolu Agency that the isolation is due to the prisoners of the Islamic Jihad movement taking steps against the prison administration, including disobedience and rejection of prison laws to demand an end to abusive measures against them.

“The movement’s prisoners are demanding the restoration of prison conditions to the way before five of its detainees and a sixth from the Fatah movement escaped from Gilboa prison in September 2021,” she added.

Severe restrictions

For its part, the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority reported that the Israeli Ramon Prison administration is imposing severe restrictions on the isolated prisoner Zakaria Al-Zubaidi.

She added that Al-Zubaidi is still suffering from harsh conditions of isolation, with the aim of tightening the noose around him and discouraging him from demanding his minimum rights.

The Ramon prison administration deliberately handcuffs his hands behind him, and strip-searched him in a violent and humiliating manner.

Al-Zubaidi, who was born in the Jenin camp in 1976, speaks excellent Hebrew and is regarded as one of the most prominent commanders of the Fatah-affiliated Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade and has been detained since 2019.

The occupation accuses him of being responsible for several operations targeting Israeli settlers, and he survived four times of assassination attempts by the occupation forces before his arrest.

He is one of six prisoners who managed to escape through a tunnel from the heavily fortified Israeli Gilboa prison about a year ago, and is still in isolation, like his comrades, after re-arresting them within two weeks of the escape operation.

The number of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons is about 4,550, including 32 female prisoners, 175 children and minors, and about 730 administrative detainees (without charge, trial or time limit).