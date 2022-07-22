Israel journalist enters Makkah, viral video sparks backlash

Riyadh: An Israeli television reporter recently visited the holy Muslim city of Makkah, which has sparked online backlash after the video went viral.

Israeli journalist Gil Tamari of Channel 13 News was in Saudi Arabia to cover the visit of US President Joe Biden on Friday.

On Monday, July 18, Israel News Channel 13 broadcast a report about the infiltration of its foreign affairs correspondent, Gil Tamari, to Makkah with a Saudi citizen, “without telling him that he was Jewish.”

The voice and image of the person who helped the journalist sneak into Makkah were distorted.

The journalist also climbed Mount Arafat, where Muslims gather during the Haj.

מכה היא העיר הכי קדושה לאיסלאם ומוקפת בכניסתה במצלמות משוכללות כדי למנוע כניסה למי שאינו מוסלמי. גיל תמרי היה לכתב הישראלי הראשון שהצליח להיכנס ולצאת למסע בעיר. ומה קרה כשחשדו בו? הכתבה המלאה – הערב במהדורה המרכזית@tamarygil pic.twitter.com/BzYKXP06P0 — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) July 18, 2022

Non-Muslims are prohibited from entering the Makkah region, which led to strong angry reactions to the Israeli station and its reporter on social media platforms.

Gil Tamari apologises

Tamari apologised after the online backlash saying he had not intended to offend Muslims.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Tamari, who apologized for his trip, said his visit was not intended to offend Muslims, but rather to “show the importance of Makkah and the beauty of religion”.

Disclaimer: I would like to reiterate that this visit to Mecca was not intended to offend Muslims, or any other person. If anyone takes offense to this video, I deeply apologize. The purpose of this entire endeavor was to showcase the importance of Mecca and the beauty

…. https://t.co/aAxipctRrG — גיל תמרי (@tamarygil) July 19, 2022

However, Tamari’s apology and justification did not help quell the anger on social media.

Criticism continued on social media in Saudi Arabia for allowing Israeli journalist to visit Makkah.

عملية الاستفزاز والوقاحة الممنهجة مستمرة، مراسل القناة الـ ١٣ العبرية يدخل لمكة والأراضي المقدسة متجرأ على الدين وفي مخالفة صريحة للقانون ضاربا بعرض الحائط مشاعر المسلمين.



pic.twitter.com/t8seCl9UyJ — عمر .. لا لزيادة الانتاج (@oamaz7) July 18, 2022

"جيل تماري" مراسل القناة "13" العبرية يتجول في مكة المكرمة، ويلتقط صورا وينشر المقاطع من أماكن المشاعر والبقاع المقدسة، وعلى فرض أنه يحمل جوازا أوروبيا، فهل هذا يسوغ له دخول كل البقاع في #السعودية، وهل صار طبيعيا أن يتجول #يهودي_في_الحرم ؟ pic.twitter.com/Yc8LjrRV6g — د. محمد الصغير (@drassagheer) July 19, 2022

#يهودي_في_الحرم

هذا اين البوابات ونقاط التفتيش عنه

ومكتوب ديانته في جوازه

معقول يدخل

ومعقول لايحاسب من ادخله

نطالب بمحاسبته ومحاسبت المقصر

حسبي الله ونعم الوكيل — #هاني_الحربي🖋 (@H_ALHRBI1111) July 19, 2022

كيف تريدون التسامح وانتم تخالفون الانظمة هذا يدل على النزعة الفوضوية والعبث لديكم يمكنكم التواصل مع الجهات المسئولة اذا كان قصدكم شريف — WORDWEBTRUTH🌐 (@mastjeddah2) July 20, 2022

الفضول لا يكون بارتكاب الجرائم ومخالفة الأنظمة.. هل تقتل شخص لمجرد الفضول ..



الفضول الصحفي يكون في كشف الحقائق والتشجيع على المحافظة على الأنظمة الأمنية والمجتمعية . — || عبدالرحمن (@ksa94987) July 20, 2022

الإسلام دين التسامح



ومكة تجمع العالم كافة في رحابها



فكما للمسلمين حق زيارة الأماكن المقدسة كذلك لباقي أفراد العالم الحق في التعرف على الإسلام



فأهلاً به في رحاب الإسلام الحنيف



وربما يكون سبب لإعتناقه الإسلام



فرحبوا به كضيف للمسلمين جميعا#يهودي_في_الحرم pic.twitter.com/fdcFtDOQTG — نُهى علي (@Noha_Ali2020) July 19, 2022

The angry reactions prompted the Israeli channel to offer an unprecedented apology through its Twitter account.

The channel said in its tweet: “The visit of the editor of foreign affairs to Makkah Al-Mukarramah did not harm the feelings of the Islamic nation and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

“We at channel 13 express our apologies and regrets if anyone feels angry because of this visit. Journalistic curiosity is the essence of journalistic work in order to reach all places and coverage from a first source,” the tweet read.

It continued, “These principles were a top priority in (reporter) Gil Tamari’s visit to Saudi Arabia. We at Al-Akhbar 13 consider that knowledge and getting to know important places from a first source is extremely important. We at channel 13 call for tolerance between religions, To know the other and to respect all religions.”

חדשות 13: ביקורו של עורך חדשות החוץ גיל תמרי במכה הוא הישג עיתונאי חשוב, שלא נועד בשום צורה לפגוע ברגשות המוסלמים. כמובן שאם מישהו חש פגיעה, אנחנו מצרים על כך.

נבהיר: סקרנות עיתונאית היא נשמת אפו של מקצוע העיתונות>>> — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) July 19, 2022

Saudi Arabia and Israel do not have diplomatic relations, but relations are gradually improving, according to Bloomberg, and many Israeli journalists entered the kingdom using foreign passports during US President Joe Biden’s visit last week.

Coinciding with the visit, Saudi Arabia announced that it would open its airspace to all airlines, including flights to and from Israel, a move that Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described as a “first official normalization step.”

However, Saudi officials say that any normalization of relations will not occur until Israel resolves its conflict with the Palestinians, and that the opening of airspace does not.