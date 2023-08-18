Israel killed 41 Palestinian children since Jan 2023

In 2022, 53 Palestinian children were killed by Israeli forces and settlers.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 18th August 2023 12:41 pm IST
Israel killed 41 Palestinian children since Jan 2023
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian toddler Mohammed al-Tamimi, who died of his wounds after being shot by Israeli forces (Photo: Mohammed Torokman/Reuters)

Jerusalem: At least 41 Palestinian children have been killed since the beginning of 2023 by the Israeli occupation forces and settlers, according to the documentation collected by Defense for Children International – Palestine (DCIP).

Also Read
Israeli forces detained 570 Palestinian minors in since Jan 2023

Under international law, intentional lethal force is justified only in situations where there is a direct threat to life or serious injury.

However, investigations and evidence collected by DCIP regularly indicate that Israeli forces use lethal force against Palestinian children in situations that may amount to extrajudicial or deliberate killings.

MS Education Academy

In 2022, 53 Palestinian children were killed by Israeli forces and settlers.

Israeli forces have killed 167 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the beginning of 2023, according to United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) in the occupied Palestinian territory report on Saturday, August 12.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 18th August 2023 12:41 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button