Israel kills Hamas commander in targeted Gaza airstrike

Gaza: Hamas commander Izz al-Din al-Bik was killed in a targeted airstrike overnight in a Gaza City apartment, Israel said on Tuesday, September 29.

In a joint statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said Bik had been involved in planning “terrorist” attacks against Israeli forces and recruiting fighters for the organisation.

Israel would continue to “hunt and pursue all of the organisation’s terrorists, from its commanders down to its last operative, wherever they may hide – until Hamas no longer exists in Gaza,” according to the statement.

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A commander of the northern brigade of Hamas’ armed wing, al-Bik, took over the Qassam Brigades unit during Israel’s military action in Gaza. He succeeded Ahmad al-Ghandour, who was also assassinated at the beginning of the war.

Israel intensifies targeted killings

Al Jazeera reported that Israel continued its artillery shelling and gunfire since Monday night, September 28. In its attempt to assassinate the Hamas commander, the Israeli forces targeted a residential apartment in the al-Nasr neighbourhood, where fire burned for almost an hour. Civil Defence teams struggled to extinguish the fire with worn-out equipment.

Over the past weeks, Israeli forces have assassinated field commanders, mostly in Hamas, including the Khan Younis Brigade commander, the commander of the Rafah Brigade, and, on Tuesday, the commander of the Northern Brigade.

With the escalating number of killings, the ceasefire has been significantly undermined.