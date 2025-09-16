Israel launches expanded Gaza City operation, urges residents to leave

Jerusalem: The Israeli military says its expanded operation in Gaza City has begun and warned residents to move south.

It said its intensified operation “to destroy Hamas‘ military infrastructure” has started.

#عاجل ‼️ سكان غزة، بدأ جيش الدفاع تدمير بنى حماس التحتية في مدينة غزة.

⭕️تعتبر مدينة غزة منطقة قتال خطيرة فالبقاء في المنطقة يعرضكم للخطر.

⭕️انتقلوا في أسرع وقت ممكن عبر شارع الرشيد الى المناطق التي تم عرضها جنوب وادي غزة من خلال المركبات أو سيرًا على الأقدام

⭕️انضموا إلى أكثر… pic.twitter.com/pqMJo5AC6x — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) September 16, 2025

Israel’s Arabic language spokesperson Avichay Adree announced the expansion of Israel’s operation on X on Tuesday morning, after a night of heavy strikes against northern Gaza that killed at least 20 people.

Israel has been warning Gaza City residents to evacuate for the past month ahead of a Gaza City operation, but many have said they are unable to evacuate due to overcrowding in Gaza’s south and the high price of transport.