Israel launches expanded Gaza City operation, urges residents to leave

It said its intensified operation “to destroy Hamas' military infrastructure” has started.

Migration in Gaza

Jerusalem: The Israeli military says its expanded operation in Gaza City has begun and warned residents to move south.

Israel’s Arabic language spokesperson Avichay Adree announced the expansion of Israel’s operation on X on Tuesday morning, after a night of heavy strikes against northern Gaza that killed at least 20 people.

Israel has been warning Gaza City residents to evacuate for the past month ahead of a Gaza City operation, but many have said they are unable to evacuate due to overcrowding in Gaza’s south and the high price of transport.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 16th September 2025 1:11 pm IST

