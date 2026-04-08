Israel’s largest Lebanon attack kills 254, Iran air defences activated

At least 254 people have been killed and more than 1,165 wounded in Israel’s attacks across Lebanon on Wednesday, April 8, Lebanon’s Health Ministry told Al Jazeera, as Israel launched what it described as its largest coordinated assault on the country.

The strikes came despite a fragile US–Iran ceasefire, triggering sharp warnings from Tehran and raising fears of a wider regional escalation.

Iran has warned it could withdraw from the ceasefire if Israeli strikes continue, signalling that the truce is at risk of collapse.

Also Read UAE, Kuwait intercept strikes as first ships pass Hormuz after ceasefire

Latest developments here

Trump dismisses ‘fraudulent’ Iran deal claims

US President Donald Trump criticised what he described as false claims about the agreement with Iran, without specifying the reports.

“Numerous agreements, lists, and letters… are being sent out by people that have absolutely nothing to do with the USA/Iran negotiation… they are total fraudsters, charlatans, and worse,” he said in a social media post.

Trump added that only one set of “meaningful points” would be discussed behind closed doors, forming the basis of the ceasefire, but did not disclose further details.

IRGC warns of ‘regretful response’ over Lebanon strikes

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps condemned Israel’s attacks on Lebanon as a “brutal massacre in Beirut”, according to a statement carried by Tasnim News Agency.

“If the aggressions against our beloved Lebanon are not stopped immediately, we will give a regretful response to the evil aggressors in the region,” the statement said.

UN chief welcomes US–Iran ceasefire

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the US–Iran ceasefire, stressing that “an end to hostilities is urgently needed to protect civilian lives and alleviate human suffering,” according to a statement from his spokesperson.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Qatar intercepts drones and missiles amid Gulf strikes

Strikes on Gulf countries continued despite the ceasefire, with Qatar saying it intercepted drones and missiles launched from Iran.

Israel says it struck Hezbollah commander in Beirut

The Israeli military said it carried out a strike targeting a Hezbollah commander in Beirut on Wednesday.

“A short while ago, the IDF struck a Hezbollah commander in Beirut,” the military said, without providing further details.

Air defences activated in Tehran amid violations

Air defence systems were activated in Tehran on Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing Nour News, amid intermittent ceasefire violations.

Iran’s Lavan oil refinery was also struck earlier in what authorities described as an “enemy attack”, with fire crews working to contain the blaze.

Bahrain to reopen airspace

Bahrain said it will reopen its airspace following the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran.

The move comes after a “temporary lockdown” imposed as a precaution amid regional developments, the Ministry of Transport and Communications for Civil Aviation said in a post on social media.

Iran identifies targets for potential response

Iranian forces are identifying targets to respond to Israel’s attacks on Lebanon, Reuters reported, citing Tasnim news agency.

Starmer warns more work needed to reopen Hormuz

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said there is still “a lot of work” required to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to oil and gas shipping.

His remarks came as vessels near the Strait of Hormuz reportedly received messages, purportedly from the Iranian navy, warning that ships attempting to pass without Tehran’s permission could be “targeted and destroyed”.

Erdogan urges safeguarding of ceasefire process

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told US President Donald Trump that no opportunity should be given to sabotage the Iran ceasefire, Reuters cited his office as saying.

He said the two-week truce presents a “window of opportunity” that must be used to secure a permanent peace deal.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian spoke with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, as diplomatic efforts continued.

Pezeshkian said a ceasefire in Lebanon was an essential condition within Iran’s 10-point framework for an agreement with the United States, Reuters cited Iranian state media as reporting.

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian delivers a speech at a ceremony in Tehran.

UN strongly condemns Israeli strikes in Lebanon

The United Nations “strongly condemns” Israeli strikes in Lebanon, AFP cited a spokesperson as saying, amid escalating tensions despite the US–Iran ceasefire.

Trump says Iran talks to be held behind closed doors

US President Donald Trump said discussions on the Iran crisis will take place behind closed doors, signalling a tightly controlled negotiation process.

He added that only one set of “meaningful points” would be acceptable to Washington, without disclosing details, underscoring the confidentiality of the talks.

Iran signals limited reopening of Hormuz

A senior Iranian official said Tehran could reopen the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday or Friday ahead of talks with the US in Islamabad, if a ceasefire framework is reached.

The reopening would be limited and controlled, with vessels required to coordinate with the Iranian military before transit, the official said.

Shehbaz Sharif urges restraint amid ceasefire violations

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said ceasefire violations reported across parts of the conflict zone undermine the “spirit of the peace process”.

“I earnestly and sincerely urge all parties to exercise restraint and respect the ceasefire for two weeks, as agreed upon, so that diplomacy can take a lead role towards peaceful settlement of the conflict,” he said in a post on X.

Violations of ceasefire have been reported at few places across the conflict zone which undermine the spirit of peace process. I earnestly and sincerely urge all parties to exercise restraint and respect the ceasefire for two weeks, as agreed upon, so that diplomacy can take a… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 8, 2026

Hegseth says Iran ‘begged for ceasefire’

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said Iran “begged for a ceasefire”, calling Operation Epic Fury a “historic and overwhelming victory”.

“President Trump forged this moment. Iran begged for this ceasefire, and we all know it,” he said.

US disputes Iran’s ceasefire proposal

A US official said a 10-point plan published by Iran does not reflect the framework agreed with Washington for the truce, AFP reported.

“The document being reported is not the working framework,” the official said, declining further details.

The remarks highlight concerns over the fragility of the ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump, after Iran’s proposal included terms at odds with US demands.

Trump says Lebanon not part of ceasefire

US President Donald Trump said Lebanon is “not included” in the two-week ceasefire agreement, according to PBS White House correspondent Liz Landers.

Trump reportedly said Lebanon was excluded because of Hezbollah, adding that the group would “get taken care of”.When asked about Israel’s strikes, he described the situation in Lebanon as “a separate skirmish”.

Strait of Hormuz tensions disrupt shipping

Iranian-linked reports said oil tankers halted transit through the Strait of Hormuz after Israel’s alleged ceasefire violations.

Reuters, citing shipping sources, reported that several vessels received messages—purportedly from the Iranian navy—warning that the strait remains closed unless prior permission is obtained, or ships risk being targeted.

Iran’s navy also indicated that ships must seek clearance before passing, raising concerns over global energy supplies and maritime security.

Drone attacks near US diplomatic site in Baghdad

The US Embassy in Baghdad said Iran-backed Iraqi armed groups carried out drone attacks near its diplomatic facility and the city’s airport on Wednesday, Reuters reported, underscoring ongoing security threats to American interests in Iraq.

The incident highlights the continued targeting of US-linked sites in Iraq amid escalating regional tensions.

Arab League chief accuses Israel of undermining truce

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit accused Israel of sabotaging the US–Iran ceasefire and violating international law through its attacks on Lebanon, according to the Associated Press.

He urged global powers to pressure Israel to halt the strikes and work towards restoring regional stability, warning against further escalation.

Nabih Berri condemns strikes as ‘war crime’

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri condemned the Israeli attacks as a “full-fledged war crime”, citing strikes on Beirut, the Bekaa Valley and southern regions that killed and injured hundreds, Al Jazeera reported.He called for national unity and accused Israel of violating international law by targeting civilians

Israel vows to continue attacks on Hezbollah

Israel’s army chief of staff said the military would continue its operations against Hezbollah “relentlessly”, signalling no pause despite the ongoing ceasefire.

“We will seize every opportunity, and we will not compromise on the security of the residents of the North,” he said.

Iran flags ceasefire violations, warns of withdrawal

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi raised concerns over Israeli “ceasefire violations” in Lebanon and Iran during a call with Pakistani mediators.

Tehran reiterated that its understanding of the ceasefire included a halt to attacks in Lebanon. According to Tasnim News Agency, citing an informed source, Iran will withdraw from the ceasefire agreement if Israel continues its strikes.

Iranian forces are also reportedly identifying targets in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

IRGC downs drone, issues airspace warning

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it intercepted and destroyed an advanced Hermes-900 drone over Lar in Fars province.

It warned that any US or Israeli aircraft entering Iranian airspace, even without conducting operations, would be considered a violation of the ceasefire and met with a firm response.

Strait of Hormuz tensions disrupt shipping

Iranian-linked reports said oil tankers halted transit through the Strait of Hormuz following the escalation.

Reuters, citing shipping sources, reported that vessels received messages—purportedly from the Iranian navy—stating the strait remains closed unless permission is obtained, or ships risk being targeted.

Lebanon under heavy bombardment

Israeli strikes across Lebanon caused widespread casualties and destruction.

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun condemned the attacks, calling them “barbaric” and accusing Israel of disregarding international law. He urged the international community to act.

The Lebanese Red Cross said 100 ambulances were deployed, while the health minister reported hospitals were overwhelmed with casualties following strikes on Beirut and other regions.

The Masnaa border crossing is set to reopen at 6 pm after being closed due to Israeli threats.

Rockets fired towards Israel

Rockets were launched from southern Lebanon towards northern Israel, triggering sirens in Shtula and other towns in the Western Galilee, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel’s Defence Minister Yisrael Katz said hundreds of Hezbollah members were targeted in a surprise attack on their headquarters, describing it as a major blow.

Pakistan pushes for restraint and diplomacy

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said ceasefire violations undermine the “spirit of the peace process” and urged all sides to exercise restraint.

Pakistani officials emphasised that continued escalation—particularly in Lebanon—creates a negative atmosphere and threatens diplomatic efforts. Iran has acknowledged Pakistan’s mediation role.

US signals pressure and upcoming talks

US President Donald Trump warned of imposing a 50 percent tariff on countries supplying weapons to Iran.

Reports indicate that direct talks between Washington and Tehran may take place soon, although Vice President JD Vance may skip Pakistan-hosted discussions due to security concerns.

Regional escalation spreads across Gulf

Saudi Arabia said it intercepted nine drones targeting its territory amid continued tensions.

Iranian state media earlier reported strikes on the UAE and Kuwait in response to an attack on the Lavan oil refinery.

Saudi oil pipeline targeted

Reuters also reported, citing a source, that a Saudi oil pipeline to the Red Sea was attacked, with damage still being assessed.

International reactions call for de-escalation

Spain’s foreign minister called on Israel to stop indiscriminate bombing in Lebanon and urged a return to diplomacy.

He stressed the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz open and secure, ensure Lebanon’s inclusion in peace efforts, and support UN peacekeeping forces.