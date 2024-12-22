Israel leaves Palestinian bodies in Gaza for dogs to eat, accuses Gaza Civil Defense

The Civil Defence Authority in the Gaza Strip said that the Israeli occupation is killing Palestinians and leaving their bodies in the streets for stray dogs to eat, and preventing their evacuation in clear violation of international law.

In a statement, the Civil Defense in Gaza explained that “the Israeli army is preventing medical crews from reaching the bodies of the martyrs in the areas of its incursion throughout the Strip, and is directly targeting ambulance and rescue crews whenever they approach.”

Also Read Dubai Crown Prince to provide prosthetic limbs for Palestinian boy

It also found the bodies of Palestinians that had become skeletons and saw dogs gnawing at the bodies in various areas, including the Zeitoun neighbourhood, Shuja’iyya, Tal al-Hawa, Jabalia, Tal al-Zaatar, Beit Hanoun, and Khan Yunis and Rafah.

The Civil Defense urged the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and World Health Organization (WHO) to pressure the Israeli occupation to implement guidelines for dealing with bodies of the deceased during war.

In footage broadcast by Al Jazeera news network, Israeli soldiers were seen nearby as stray dogs in northern Gaza scavenging the bodies of dead Palestinians.

In a press statement, the Palestinian resistance group Hamas said that images of stray dogs devouring the bodies of Palestinian martyrs in front of Israeli soldiers demonstrate “the level of brutality and the extent of sadism, criminality, and inhumanity in the behaviour of the occupation army and its fascist leadership.”

They also accused the Israeli army of targeting civilians and vital infrastructure, including Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, causing damage to water tanks, fuel supplies, and oxygen facilities.

Also Read Three Palestinian films make it to Oscar 2025 shortlist

Hamas condemned Israeli actions in Gaza as war crimes, calling for international intervention, humanitarian aid, and civilian protection, emphasising accountability for ongoing genocide.

Since October 5, 2023, Israel has initiated a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza to prevent Hamas’ regrouping, while Palestinians accuse Israel of occupying and forcibly displaced its residents.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, following Hamas‘ Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the Israeli regime, which has been oppressing Palestinians for decades.

Since then, the Israeli attack on Gaza has resulted in the deaths of 45,227 Palestinians, primarily women and children, and injured 107,573 others, with thousands more missing and presumed dead.