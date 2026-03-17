Israel likely to keep Al-Aqsa Mosque closed through Eid-ul-Fitr: Report

Israeli authorities are expected to keep the Al-Aqsa Mosque closed through the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, extending restrictions that have prevented Muslim worshippers from accessing the holy compound for more than two weeks, according to a report by Middle East Eye (MEE).

Sources familiar with the administration of the site told MEE that Israeli officials recently informed the Islamic Waqf Council, which manages the compound, that the closure would remain in place beyond the end of Ramzan.

Israeli authorities shut the mosque on February 28 following the outbreak of the US–Israeli conflict with Iran, citing emergency measures and restrictions on public gatherings.

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Al-Aqsa closure stretches to 18 days, first such shutdown since 1967

Israeli authorities continued to keep the mosque closed for the 18th consecutive day, preventing worshippers from accessing the compound under what officials described as security measures linked to the US–Israeli war on Iran.

The Palestinian News and Information Agency WAFA reported that worshippers were prevented from performing prayers and observing religious seclusion at the mosque during the final Friday of Ramzan — the first such restriction since Israel occupied East Jerusalem following the Six-Day War in 1967.

Laylat al-Qadr prayers held outside mosque

The compound also remained inaccessible during Laylat al-Qadr, the 27th night of Ramzan and one of the holiest nights in Islam.

Israeli forces deployed heavily across the Old City of Jerusalem and sealed entrances leading to the mosque compound.

A guard at al-Aqsa Mosque delivered an emotional message as the compound remains closed for days, saying, “There is no one. The gates are closed. The courtyards are empty.”

Unable to enter the site, hundreds of Palestinian residents gathered in nearby streets to perform Isha and Taraweeh prayers near Damascus Gate and Bab al-Sahira Gate.

Palestinians performed Tarawih prayers outside the Old City walls in East Jerusalem on the 27th night of Ramadan, Laylat al-Qadr, after Israeli restrictions prevented worshippers from accessing Al-Aqsa Mosque ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/BQXpqAQgAd — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) March 16, 2026

The Jerusalem Governorate said Israeli forces imposed strict security restrictions around the Old City, preventing Muslims from reaching the holy site.

In 2025, around 180,000 worshippers attended Laylat al-Qadr prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Regional criticism grows

The closure has drawn criticism across the Muslim world. The Arab League described the restrictions as a violation of international law and urged the international community to ensure freedom of worship at Jerusalem’s holy sites.

In the occupied West Bank, access to the Ibrahimi Mosque has also been restricted, with only about 50 worshippers reportedly allowed to perform prayers.

Jordanian royal warns of regional implications

Meanwhile, Prince Hassan bin Talal, the former crown prince of Jordan, warned that preventing prayers at Al-Aqsa sends a concerning signal for the region.

Speaking to Hayat FM during a fundraising broadcast for Medical Aid for Palestinians, he said recent developments have pushed the Palestinian issue back to the forefront of the Arab political agenda.

He also pointed to emerging voices in the Gulf advocating a distinction between the Arab–Israeli conflict and the broader confrontation involving the United States, Israel and Iran, without naming specific countries.