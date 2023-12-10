Israel min calls on war cabinet not to allow Palestinian workers to return

The Israel war cabinet has been deliberating upon the prospects of whether to allow Palestinians from the West Bank area into the country for work.

Published: 10th December 2023 10:01 am IST
Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Tel Aviv: Israel National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who is known for his extreme far-right views, called on the war cabinet not to let Palestinian workers back into the country.

Ben Gvir in a social media post on Saturday night said, “Letting in workers from the Palestinian Authority who are drenched in incitement to Israel right now is a continuation of the concept and the understanding that we did not understand anything from October 7.”

It is to be noted that before the Hamas attack on October 7 in South Israel leading to the slaughter of 1,200 people, the Palestinians from Gaza were working in Kibbutz Be‘eri, Kfar Aza, and other areas.

There were reports that many of these Palestinian workers had acted as informants leading to the Hamas militants getting clear knowledge of the situation in the communities of South Israel.

The extreme right organisations of Israel had been taking up this issue and the present statement of Ben Gvir could be interpreted in this context.

