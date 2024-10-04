‘Israel must vacate Arab land’: Vajpayee’s 1977 speech goes viral amid Middle East tensions

Amid the escalating tension in the Middle East, an old video of India’s former Prime Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee is making rounds on social media features Vajpayee articulating a strong stance on the rights of Palestinian issue while criticizing the Israeli occupation.

In the historical speech of the late Vajpayee during the 1977 victory rally after the defeat of Indira Gandhi, he said “Israel will have to vacate the land occupied by the Arabs.”The public address was broadcasted in Prasar Bharati in which Vajpayee is seen addressing a huge crowd amid applause.

Vajpayee who also served as Minister of External Affairs in the past strongly criticized the actions of Israel against Palestine while stating that, “Israel will have to vacate the land belonging to Arabs and the proper rights of the Palestinians should be restored. We will have to find a solution to the Middle East that will put an end to aggression and become the basis for lasting peace”.

He further added, “We do not accept that the aggressor should enjoy the fruits of the invasion. So, the rules that apply to us will also apply to others”. He insists that the rules applicable to one must apply to all, highlighting that the rights of Palestinians should be established.

“Akramankari, akraman ke phalon ka upbhog karein ye apne sambandh mein humein sweekar nahin hain. To jo niyam hum par lagu hain, wo auro par bhi lagu hoga. Arbo ki zameen khali honi chahiye. Jo philistini , unke uchit adhikaro ki prasthapna hona chahiye. Israel ke astitva ko soviet Russia, America ne bhi sweekar kiya hain, hum bhi sweekar kar chuke hain”, Vajpayee orating in Hindi.

He clarified that it would not automatically support Israel over the Arabs while advocating for a merit-based approach to international issues and expressing Inda’s commitment to peace and justice for Palestinians.

While sharing the clips of Vajpayee, critics are raising questions about the current approach of BJP leaders. They argue that while Vajpayee publicly advocated for Palestinian rights and condemned Israeli occupation, contemporary BJP leaders appear to promote anti-Muslim sentiments and express overt support for Israeli military aggression.

Even its allies within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have expressed concern over India’s arms supply to Israel amid ongoing violence, calling it complicity in what they described as “Zionist aggression.” This is seen as a growing pushback against the current foreign policy direction by the BJP moving away from India’s traditional stand in support of Palestinian rights.