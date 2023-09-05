Israel opens new embassy in Bahrain

Manama: Israel opened its new embassy in Bahrain, days ahead of the three-year anniversary of a US-brokered deal in which the kingdom agreed to normalise relations with Israel, the media reported.

The embassy was officially inaugurated in the presence of visiting Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, the Bahrain News Agency quoted Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani as saying on Monday.

The Bahraini top diplomat said that “the historic step is another important milestone in relations between the two countries”.

During a joint press conference, the Bahraini official also reiterated the kingdom’s “firm position in support of achieving a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace that guarantees the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people,” according to the report.

في موقف مثير للمشاعر بحضور وزير الخارجية الإسرائيلي ونظيره البحريني الدكتور عبد اللطيف الزياني في العاصمة المنامة تم وضع مزوزاه على مدخل السفارة الاسرائيلية في مقرها الثابت وفقا للتقاليد اليهودية المتبعة في تدشين محلات السكن والعمل🇧🇭🇮🇱 https://t.co/AOkrKSsAxY — إسرائيل بالعربية (@IsraelArabic) September 4, 2023

The trip marks Cohen’s first visit to one of the countries that established diplomatic relations with Israel under the so-called Abraham Accords in 2020, which also include the United Arab Emirates and Morocco.

Cohen assumed office in late December when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government was inaugurated, Xinhua news agency reported.

#شاهد

افتتاح مقر السفارة الإسرائيلية في #البحرين بحضور معالي وزير خارجية #إسرائيل إيلي كوهين @elicoh1 ومعالي وزير الخارجية البحريني عبد اللطيف الزياني @bahdiplomatic قبل قليل.@kaisos1987 pic.twitter.com/WIla9aMHhY — جاي معيان Guy Maayan (@guy_telaviv) September 4, 2023

During the visit, Cohen and his Bahraini counterpart discussed ways to expand cooperation in trade, investment, technological exchange, training, and tourism, according to the report.

In his meeting with Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in the Bahraini capital of Manama on Monday, Cohen expressed Israel’s desire to sign normalisation deals with more Arab countries, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.