Israel paying a heavy price for nuclear stupidity

Without predicting the outcome of Israel-Iran blood-letting, there is absolutely no denying the fact that Zionist Jews have been the stupidest lot on the surface of the earth. The irony is that they think that they are the rulers of the world.

First, the secular and atheist Jews—not the ultra orthodox ones–played into the hands of Armageddon-dreaming Zionist Christians as well as apparently secular Christianized Western imperialist powers who sold the dream of so-called Promised Land to them in the mid-19th century. Contrary to this the religious Jews were then dead against the creation of Israel at the hands of Christian powers and called any such

move a sinful and blasphemous exercise. Their argument was that only their Messiah, and not the Christian powers could assemble the Jews and create a Homeland for them.

Here the readers need not get confused with millions of Christians of the rest of the world, who have nothing to do with colonialism—rather they too are its victims. That is why South Africa is in the forefront of the movement against apartheid Israel and 185 out of 193 members of the UN General Assembly support the cause of Palestine.

Second, now the Western triumvirate of the United States, Britain, and France—still basking in the false glory of imperialism—provoked and armed out and out arrogant, corrupt, myopic, and purblind Benjamin

Netanyahu to attack Iran on the baseless plea that it is making a nuclear bomb. Whether the West succeeds in totally destroying Iran or not cannot be said now, what can be said with fair amount of certainty is that Israelis will have to bear widespread death, destruction, and chaos.

The Western masters in London, Paris, Washington etc, are smiling as they have, at least now, nothing to lose, if not everything to win.

Other weapons of mass destruction



In 2025 only fools boasting as defence strategists believe that nuclear bombs are the only weapons of mass destruction. Iran has repeatedly clarified that it has no such plan. The director general of

International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, has also rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim that Iran is pursuing a nuclear bomb.

Nuclear weapons and nuclear energy are two different things. Atomic bombs were weapons of mass destruction in the ‘ancient’ 20th-century world. Had it been of any use Russia would have used it on Ukraine and Afghanistan and the American-led West in Vietnam, Korea, Afghanistan, and Iraq. Both these Super Powers had to make a humiliating retreat. Armed to the teeth by the US, Israel, the undeclared atomic power should have used it against Iran, if not against Hamas and Hezbollah, against whom it had lost a huge number of army personnel. The nuclear bombs are even losing deterrent value.

So blinded are the brainless Zionists—both Jews and Christians—that they failed to anticipate that non-nuclear Iran can retaliate with much cheaper drones and extremely devastating hyper-sonic missiles travelling at the speed of 18,500 km per hour—almost 15 times the speed of sound. While chasing the chimera overconfident Netanyahu plunged into the war with little preparation. Now he is begging Donald Trump to directly intervene with B-2 bunker-buster bombers to bail him out.

Iran, not Saddam’s Iraq



While prompting Israel to attack Iran, the West mistook the regime in Tehran with Saddam Husein’s Iraq, a senseless tyrant. But honestly speaking he too was not developing any weapon of mass destruction.

Pursuing nuclear technology was used as an excuse to destroy Iraq and Now Iran.

Netanyahu, on the behest of the Western masters, first raised the fear of Iran becoming a nuclear power within three to five years way back in 1992 when he was just an MP. Now he has started screaming about regime change in Tehran, not realizing that Iranians today are a much more united lot—even the bitterest critics of the regime are standing behind it. No, not just Mossad, but CIA, MI6, and other Western intelligence agencies are working overtime to foment trouble in Iran.

Now the next target is Turkey as Israel has been pounding Syria even after the regime change in Damascus in December last.

So, the entire Arab masses, if not the rulers, have turned hostile against Israel. In such a situation the direct American involvement would jeopardize the scenario as Russia and China would not let Iran down.

Even if Israel survives the crisis, it will never be the same country again. No, it may not melt in the Mediterranean, but would fade away as thousands of Jews had since 2024 started leaving the country to settle in Greece, Portugal, Thailand, and not to mention the US, Britain, France, etc. That was well before the massive Iranian retaliation of June 14, 2025. The dream of Israel was badly shattered by

Hamas, Hezbollah, and Ansarullah or Houthis.

Friends or enemies



None can be so foolish as the Zionist Jews who failed to differentiate between friends and enemies. No historian in the world can deny the fact that in the last about 2,000 years crores of Jews were

ruthlessly massacred by barbaric and criminal-minded Christian rulers. They were enslaved and women made to work as prostitutes in European countries.

In contrast, not a single Jew was killed in any battlefield in 1292 years of shared history with Muslims–that is after the creation of the Islamic city-state in Madina around 628 AD and 1920. It was only three years after the Balfour Declaration of November 2, 1917, that 12 people—six Muslims and six Jews—were killed in clashes in Palestine.

It is an undeniable fact that successive Muslim empires not only gave shelter to these Jews from marauding Christians but even promoted them in their administration. So, when these Jews were hunted down from the same Christian countries of Europe and were settled in Palestine in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the Arabs, both Muslims and minority Christians, had no objection. They sold

their land to these Jews and allowed them to live peacefully. The region was then under the control of the Ottoman Empire.

They never thought that Britain and France had a different plan—that is creation of a military outpost called Israel. So, these European enemies of Jews started using the latter as cannon fodder in their fight against the Muslim countries. How can Jews, who claimed to be the Chosen People failed to differentiate between friends and enemies? Like today, some Jewish intellectuals, journalists, and persons having some influence, strongly warned the community about the sinister Christian design more than a century ago. This included Edwin Montagu, the lone Jew minister in the David Llyod George government in Britain. He denounced the Balfour Declaration and Zionism. But majority of Jews were convinced by the same former enemies.

What these Jews failed to appreciate is that the imperialist powers promoted them in the 20th century only to achieve their own goal. Though treated like animals in the past, now Jewish scientists, businessmen, and people of prominence were promoted only to fight the war against the Arabs, who were mostly Muslims.

Gazafication of Israel



If 77 years after its creation thousands of Jews of Israel had died following massive Iranian counter-attacks they are paying the price for the same America, Britain, and France who have nothing to lose. These Zionist Jews, who boast as great intellectual power, have forgotten the art of counting.

In the first three days of the war they conceded that only 24 lives are lost, when the entire global population is witnessing that thousands of them have perished.

No doubt Iran also suffered widespread destruction. But it is a very big country and can withstand the assault. Israel, on the other hand, is just a dot on the world map. According to the definition of State in Political Science Israel is inherently a weak entity. It may be a sovereign nation and has its government but it has a small territory and population.

Instead of creating division within Iran and overthrowing its regime, the Israeli attack has united the Muslim world making the task more difficult for the West.

Believe it, if Netanyahu is decimated none else but the Western leaders would be happy. They have mastered the art of use and throw. They would now try to create another henchman. But will there

any such prospect left?

Or will history take another course?