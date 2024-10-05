Israel PM Netanyahu flees residence amid Hezbollah rocket attacks: Reports

Netanyahu hid during the Iranian attack on Israel in a fortified underground location in the city of Jerusalem, while Defence Minister Yoav Gallant barricaded himself in a subterranean building in Tel Aviv.

Published: 5th October 2024
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has fled his residence in Caesarea after air raid sirens sounded, indicating an imminent danger. The sirens prompted Netanyahu to immediately seek shelter, the Israel’s Walla news website reported on Saturday.

The air raid sirens were sounded when Hezbollah escalated its attack on the Israelis in the northern part of occupied Palestine. This escalation came in the wake of a cross-border attack that has been on an upward trend since the onset of conflict in Gaza and particularly the recent assassinations of top Hezbollah leaders including Hassan Nasrallah.

Since the early morning hours, sirens have sounded in Margaliot, Misgav Am, Hanita, Haifa, Krayot, Acre, Nahariyya, the Beit She’an Valley, Gesher and Menahemia, along with the launch of rocket salvo from Lebanon, in what Israeli media described as: “Madness in the skies of Haifa and Krayot,” as reported by Middle East Monitor.

Reports indicated that Netanyahu and several senior ministers hid during the Iranian attack on Israel in a fortified underground location in the city of Jerusalem, while Defence Minister Yoav Gallant barricaded himself in a subterranean building in Tel Aviv.

Following the September 27 military operation against Hezbollah, Israel launched a full ground invasion in Sourthen Lebanon and intensified its airstrikes on the country, which resulted in significant casualties on both sides and displacement of thousands of residents near the border.

