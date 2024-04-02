Israel proposes plan with UN to dismantle Palestinian relief agency  

Israel has proposed scrapping UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, and transferring its staff to a new organization for streamlined food aid delivery to Gaza.

Israeli army chief Herzi Halevi submitted the request to UN representatives last week, and relayed it to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, The Guardian reported.

Accusing some UNRWA members of involvement in the October 7 attacks in southern Israel led by Hamas, which prompted funding cuts from the US, UK, and European states, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu called for the agency’s replacement.

UNRWA refuted the accusations, alleging Israel’s deliberate attempt to dismantle it without evidence.

Israel’s plan involves relocating 300–400 UNRWA employees to either a new food distribution organization like the World Food Programme or a fresh entity focused on aiding Gaza.

The proposal lacks clarity on the new agency’s operations and security for aid deliveries, as per The Guardian.

Last week, the US Congress passed a law halting UNRWA funding until March 2025, adding pressure on the agency.

Israel’s obstruction of food aid delivery has led to fatalities in northern Gaza, with the conflict death toll reaching 32,845 by Monday, per Gaza’s health ministry.

UNRWA, established in 1949 to assist Palestinian refugees and their descendants, offers education, healthcare, relief services, and more across several regions.

With over 5.6 million recognized refugees as of 2019, UNRWA, staffed mostly by Palestinian refugees, focuses on vital services with about 30,000 employees.