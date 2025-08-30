Israel recovers body of hostage Ilan Weiss as Gaza offensive intensifies

Jerusalem: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that it recovered the body of an Israeli hostage from the Gaza Strip as it pushes ahead with its offensive on the city.

The hostage was identified as Ilan Weiss, 55, from the village of Be’eri near the Gaza Strip border. His wife and daughter were abducted in the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, and were released alive after 50 days in captivity as part of a ceasefire-hostage deal, Xinhua news agency reported.

Weiss was considered missing until January 1, 2024, when the IDF announced that he was killed on the day of the attack, a finding later confirmed by Israel’s National Center for Forensic Medicine.

The recovery operation was carried out by the IDF’s Southern Command, in coordination with the IDF Intelligence Directorate, the Shin Bet domestic security agency, the Hostages and Missing Persons Headquarters, and other special forces.

The IDF added that findings linked to another deceased hostage, whose name has not yet been cleared for publication, were also retrieved and confirmed.

According to Israeli authorities, nearly 50 hostages are still held in Gaza, with around 20 believed to be alive.

Earlier in the day, the IDF announced the suspension of daily pauses in fighting, which allowed humanitarian aid to enter the famine-hit city.

Israel’s state-owned Kan TV News reported Friday evening that Israel will stop the airdrop operation of humanitarian aid over Gaza City in the coming days, and the entry of ground aid via trucks to the northern Gaza Strip will also be reduced.

Kan said the Israeli army is supposed to take control of Gaza before the Jewish New Year, marked on September 23.

Kan quoted senior Israeli security officials as saying that in about a week and a half, the first notices will be sent to Gaza City residents, telling them to leave the city immediately.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said on Friday that Israel’s plans to occupy Gaza City will be “disastrous.”

Abu Obeida, spokesperson of the brigades, said in a press statement that the operation will bring heavy costs to Israel’s political and military leadership, and that the Israeli army will “pay in the blood of its soldiers.”

He claimed that the group will continue to hold Israeli prisoners under the same conditions as its fighters and will disclose details in the event of their deaths.

The warning came after the Israeli army announced on Friday the start of “preliminary operations and the initial stages” of an attack on Gaza City, saying its forces are operating with “great intensity” on the city’s outskirts.