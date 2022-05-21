Israel reports first suspected case of monkeypox

Jerusalem: The Israeli Health Ministry has reported the country’s first suspected case of monkeypox after the viral disease has recently been detected across North America and Europe.

Israel reported the first case of monkeypox on Friday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Friday, a man in his 30s returning from western Europe visited Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv with suspicious lesions of the virus, according to separate statements issued by the Ministry and the hospital.

משרד הבריאות קורא למי שחזר מחו״ל ופיתח חום ופריחה שלפוחיתית לפנות לרופא/ה המטפל/ת.



נמשיך לעדכן בהתפתחויות. — משרד הבריאות (@IsraelMOH) May 20, 2022

The patient, who was exposed to a monkeypox patient abroad, is in mild condition and has been hospitalised in quarantine to complete medical examination and supervision, they added.

The Ministry said it has opened an epidemiological investigation and is coordinating with the hospital the transfer of a clinical sample for diagnosis confirmation at the Israel Institute for Biological Research.

It urged those who had returned from abroad and developed a fever and a blistering rash to see a doctor.

So far, cases of monkeypox have been reported at least in Britain, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, France, the US and Canada.

Monkeypox, a rare infection in humans, spreads through close contact between humans and animals, and can also pass between humans after close contact.

Its symptoms include fever, muscle pains, headache, swollen lymph nodes, fatigue and skin rashes.