Israel seeks extradition of Oman co-pilot over flydubai incident

Tel Aviv: Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Thursday said he will seek the extradition of the Omani co-pilot accused of attempting to crash a flydubai aircraft bound for Tel Aviv, as the country steps up scrutiny of aviation security following the mid-air incident that left an Indian pilot seriously injured.

The suspect is currently being held in Saudi Arabia after the aircraft, carrying 174 people, including 27 children, made an emergency landing at Tabuk on Wednesday following an altercation in the cockpit.

Ben-Gvir, a member of the security cabinet, said he would call on the justice ministry and diplomatic officials at the security cabinet meeting, scheduled later in the day, to use all available means to secure the suspect’s extradition to Israel, where he wants him questioned and prosecuted, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported, quoting a statement issued by the minister’s office.

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However, neither Saudi Arabia, where the plane was diverted and the suspect is being held, nor Oman, the co-pilot’s home country, has diplomatic ties with Israel, potentially making a direct extradition effort complicated.

According to The Times of Israel newspaper, the United Arab Emirates is expected to take custody of the suspect after Saudi Arabia completes its initial investigation.

Though Israel does have diplomatic relations with the UAE, the two countries do not have a bilateral extradition treaty.

“Anyone who planned to crash a plane and murder 180 Israelis must be extradited to Israel and pay the heaviest price here,” Ben-Gvir said in the statement.

He also praised the passengers and crew who intervened after the attack and said Israel’s security doctrine should make clear that those seeking to harm Israelis would be pursued.

“Our security doctrine must be clear: Anyone who tries to murder or harm Israelis, the State of Israel will pursue them and settle the score with them anywhere in the world,” Ben-Gvir said.

Israeli authorities have said the suspect stabbed the Indian captain, Smit Machchhar, and allegedly attempted to take control of the aircraft and crash it. The circumstances and motive remain under investigation.

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Machchhar, who was seriously injured in the cockpit attack, helped in the effort to regain control of the aircraft before it landed safely in Tabuk. India’s Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah have been monitoring his condition, and he is receiving treatment at a Saudi hospital.

The flydubai flight, FZ 1073, was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the incident occurred. The incident also triggered an aviation security review in Israel.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev called for flydubai flights to Israel to be halted pending investigation, while Israeli aviation and security officials examined procedures for dealing with suspicious aircraft approaching Israeli airspace.