Israel strikes Lebanon again, Hezbollah targets Mossad’s HQ in Tel Aviv

Beirut: Hezbollah, for the first time, launched a medium-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile from Lebanon on Wednesday, September 24, at the headquarters of Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad, the group said in a statement.

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honourable resistance, and in defence of Lebanon and its people, the Islamic Resistance launched a ‘Qader 1’ ballistic missile targeting the Mossad headquarters in the suburbs of Tel Aviv, which is the headquarters responsible for assassinating leaders and blowing up pagers and wireless devices,” it said in the statement.

Confrontations between Hezbollah and the Israeli army have escalated in recent days, as the group began shelling military sites in northern Israel with dozens of missiles, including “Fadi 1”, “Fadi 2” and “Fadi 3” missiles, which it used for the first time since October 8 last year, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been exchanging shelling across the Lebanese-Israeli border after war broke out between Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip last October following the former’s attack on Israel. Following the attack, Israel launched scathing attacks on the Gaza Strip killing 41,467 people and wounding 95,921 Palestinians.

Israel retaliates, 569 killed

In its latest attack, the Israeli military has claimed to stuck 60 targets linked to Hezbollah’s Intelligence Directorate. In a statement released recently, the Israeli army said, “The strikes destroyed intelligence-gathering tools, command centres, and additional infrastructure used by the enemy to build an intelligence situational assessment.”

Israel’s bombardment of Lebanon on Wednesday has killed at least 559 people so far, including 50 children, according to Lebanon’s Health ministry. Many residents to fleed to South Lebanon or Syria.

In response to the recent attacks, foreign ministers of Egypt, Iraq and Jordan have condemned Israel’s “aggression” against Lebanon, warning that it is “pushing the region towards all-out war”.

(With IANS inputs)