Israel targets more schools in Jabalia refugee camp; 15 dead

Less than 24 hours after a convoy of ambulances located in front of the gate of the Al-Shifa Hospital was targetted by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), a UN school sheltering refugees mainly women and children, was bombed on Saturday, November 4.

The attack on the school named al-Fakhoora, run by the United Nations for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in the Jabalia refugee camp, left at least 15 people dead and over 50 injured, the Palestinian health ministry said, adding casualties are likely to rise.

The Jabalia refugee camp is one of the biggest camps that shelters scores of displaced Palestinians. This is the third attack in the past week.

A witness told Al Jazeera they had lost four members of the family. “We have nothing to do with anything related to the Hamas movement. The room only had children and women,” the witness said.

The attack on the school is the third major attack on the Jabalia camp. The Palestinian health ministry said that as many as 2,200 people, including 1,250 children, are currently buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings in Gaza.