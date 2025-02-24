Israel to bar freed Palestinians from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque in Ramzan

Every year, Palestinians face Israeli restrictions limiting their access to Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramzan.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th February 2025 12:47 am IST
Al Aqsa Mosque (Photo: JR Ross/Unsplash)

Israel plans to prevent Palestinian prisoners released under a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem during the holy month of Ramzan, expected to begin on March 1.

According to the Israel Broadcasting Authority (IBA), the police have placed their forces on high alert in preparation for Ramzan and plan to deploy 3,000 officers daily at checkpoints leading to Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa compound, the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reported.

The police recommended granting only 10,000 permits for Palestinians from the occupied West Bank to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Entry permits will be granted to men aged 55 and older and women aged 50 and older.

“The police also recommended allowing children up to the age of 12 to enter the Al-Aqsa compound if accompanied by an adult,” the IBA said. However, the government has not yet approved these recommendations.

Every year, Palestinians face Israeli restrictions limiting their access to Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramzan, amid escalating military tensions in the occupied West Bank.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is Islam’s third holiest site, while Jews call the area the Temple Mount, believing it housed two ancient temples. Israel occupied East Jerusalem in 1967 and annexed it in 1980, a move unrecognized by the international community.

